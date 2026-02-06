The Delhi Police on Friday issued a clarification over media reports suggesting that more than 800 girls went missing in the national capital over the past 15 days. The Delhi Police said that the claim is "being pushed through paid promotion".

The Delhi Police also warned of strict action against individuals creating panic for monetary gains.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Delhi Police wrote on X, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."

Social media speculations hint that the claims were made viral for the promotion of Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mardaani 3.

After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 6, 2026

Here's what the report said

As per a PTI report citing Delhi Police data, a total of 807 people were reported missing in Delhi between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 cases per day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, whereas 298 were men.

Advertisement

It also mentioned that 191 of those missing were minors, and around 616 adults were reported missing during the same period.

As per this data, the police have traced 235 people, and around 572 remain untraced. It also mentioned that children went missing at an alarming rate in the first half of January, with an average of 13 minors disappearing every day.

Out of the 191 missing children, 146 were girls. In this category, teenagers had the largest share. Among the missing minors, 169 were teens aged 12 to 18 years, including 138 teenage girls and 31 boys.

The police have so far traced 29 girls and 19 boys; roughly 121 cases remain untraced.

Not just Delhi?

Advertisement

Previously, the Mumbai Police denied reports that an alert was issued over an alleged spike in human trafficking involving minor children.

Taking to X, the Mumbai Police said, "Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims.

They added that steps are being taken to identify individuals "deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic".

Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims.



Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and… — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2026

A message went viral on social media platforms alleging that 12 minors, including 8 girls aged between 8 and 15, went missing across 7 police station jurisdictions in Mumbai within a span of 36 hours.

As per this message, 4 children were said to have gone missing from Shivaji Park, two from Antop Hill, and three from areas like Mankhurd and Bangur Nagar. It also claimed that the cases were registered and hinted at the involvement of organised trafficking networks.