Putin arrives in India today: Trade, defence, culture on agenda for the two-day state visit

President Vladimir Putin begins his highly anticipated state visit to New Delhi today, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia strategic partnership. During his two-day trip, Putin is expected to sign agreements on trade, health, agriculture, and cultural exchange, reinforcing the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Advertisement

Putin’s visit, his first to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will begin with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on the evening of December 4. The following morning, Putin will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a tri-service guard of honour.

The Russian president will then visit Rajghat to pay respects before heading to Hyderabad House for formal talks with Modi. The bilateral summit is expected to yield several key announcements and memorandums of understanding, with a joint media statement to follow.

Seven senior Russian ministers are accompanying Putin on this trip, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, along with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Advertisement

High-level talks: Strategic dialogue and economic cooperation

The ongoing political dialogue between Russia and India remains regular and confidential, as noted by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. In 2024 alone, the two countries conducted multiple high-level exchanges, including a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and various telephone conversations.

One of the main focuses of the visit will be the expansion of trade and economic cooperation. Bilateral trade has risen by 12% this year, reaching USD 63.6 billion. However, Russia has acknowledged concerns over India’s trade imbalance and is keen to address these through proposed mechanisms that aim to shield transactions from external pressures.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the 2030 roadmap for further strategic economic cooperation. Key sectors such as energy, agriculture, health, and media will be central to the discussions, with agreements on these areas expected to be signed during the visit.

Advertisement

Business Forum and defence discussions

On December 5, Modi and Putin will jointly address the India-Russia Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam, focusing on investment, manufacturing, and technology collaborations.

Defence cooperation is another prominent area of discussion. India and Russia are likely to review ongoing developments in the BrahMos missile program, with potential upgrades to lighter air-launched variants like BrahMos-NG, as well as extended-range models. The leaders will also discuss hypersonic technology and India’s planned acquisition of additional S-400 missile systems.

Broader international cooperation

The summit will also address major international issues, including cooperation within the UN, SCO, G20, and BRICS frameworks. Russia has expressed interest in aligning with India as it prepares to assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2026.

Putin’s visit will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the evening of December 5. The Russian leader is set to depart later that night after a short but significant 30-hour stay in India.