Putin's India visit in December: Procurement of additional S-400s, Sukhoi-57 fighter jets on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India on 4-5 December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes as both nations look to strengthen their "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" and address issues of mutual concern. The visit will review progress on bilateral ties and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors.

India and Russia will focus on a broad agenda, emphasising military hardware collaboration and addressing delivery delays. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told India Today that discussions will centre on broader defence cooperation and resolving delivery issues. This reflects India's intent to secure its defence interests while managing challenges caused by sanctions and supply chain disruptions.

A key topic is India's potential procurement of additional S-400 air-defence regiments and Sukhoi-57 fighter jets. India has already received some S-400 units, with further deliveries planned by 2026-27. The S-400 system is essential to India's air defence strategy, and the summit will offer a platform to discuss ongoing projects and future acquisitions, though no contracts are expected to be signed during the visit.

India is contemplating acquiring five more S-400 squadrons, following successful deployment in previous operations such as Operation Sindoor. However, delays in delivery have prompted officials to seek reassurances and practical solutions from their Russian counterparts.

India is also seeking to diversify its defence suppliers and reduce over-reliance on any single nation. Defence cooperation talks are expected to include joint production, technology sharing, and co-development of military systems. India has long relied on Russia for defence equipment but is now exploring broader partnerships amid shifting global supply chains.

Energy cooperation will also feature in the discussions, with India remaining a significant buyer of Russian oil. This collaboration is crucial for India's energy security and provides Russia with a stable market, especially amid global market fluctuations and sanctions. Both countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening energy ties.

India has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, consistently advocating for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic solutions. Putin's trip may include exchanges on India's efforts to facilitate discussions aimed at conflict resolution, demonstrating its role as a key interlocutor in the region.