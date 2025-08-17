'Puts govt babus to shame': Analyst raises alarm over corruption in private sector

Widespread corruption within India's private sector eclipses even the government's long-maligned bureaucracy, according to anchor and political analyst Sumanth Raman, who warns of systemic bribery and compromised ethics across corporate departments.

"The corruption in our private sector especially Corporate India will put Govt babus to shame. And so little is spoken about it," Raman said, stressing that the problem goes beyond corporate kickbacks to officials. "I'm speaking about private companies paying off corporate/private sector employees to swing deals with their companies." he added.

I'm not referring to corporates paying off Govt for licenses/ permissions. I'm speaking about private companies paying off corporate/private sector… — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 17, 2025

Raman pointed to HR, procurement, IT, and administration departments as being "neck deep in corruption," calling the situation a reflection of national character. “Sad,” he concluded.

Gautam Sircar, former corporate executive, echoed Raman's alarm. "I agree, corruption is all pervasive," he said, comparing unethical practices in business to those in healthcare. "Imagine doctors refer for lab tests/imaging etc all for a cut. Same is the story at large hospitals with ICU referrals etc for year end bonuses. Imagine such a noble profession brought into disrepute."

The conversation around private-sector corruption unfolds as public frustration over government graft simmers across the country.

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, has repeatedly raised the alarm over corruption in Karnataka, demanding reform from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. "We elected you to give us good governance not this deep corruption, bribing!” Pai wrote in March.

Pai responded to a viral thread by author Sagorika, detailing how small business owners in Bengaluru face relentless extortion from officials across Metrology, Labour, GST, and police departments. “Regardless of the government in place, he and other businesses around him are forced to pay lakhs in bribes,” she wrote, recounting how routine inspections and audits are weaponised to demand money.

Sagorika described local fixers who “sit inside stores until they ‘find something,’ and then demand money,” often backed by threats or police seizures under the guise of regulation. “Business happens despite our system, not because of it here,” she concluded.

In February, Pai also accused government institutions of favoring the Big 4 consulting firms-Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG-in policy and research tenders. "The tender conditions seem manipulated to fit them," he wrote. "We need to open up the system, it is getting corrupted."