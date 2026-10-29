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Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model'

Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model'

The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model'File photo of Anand Mahindra (Reuters)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model," the Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

This principle shows up in initiatives like expanding green portfolios in electric vehicles and solar energy, rural financial inclusion via Mahindra Finance, and large-scale afforestation projects like Hariyali.

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Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

When did Anand Mahindra say this quote?

Anand Mahindra first introduced the framework containing this core idea in January 2011, during the official global launch of the "Rise" brand purpose for the Mahindra Group.

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Mahindra & Mahindra underwent a massive global rebranding strategy, investing ₹120 crore to align all of its sub-companies under one unifying word: Rise.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that driving social, economic, or environmental progress is not a charity project, but a powerful engine that strengthens a company’s financial success and innovation.

Instead of viewing corporate responsibility as an expense that cuts into profits, Anand Mahindra argues that solving real-world problems forces a business to innovate, build deeper trust with its customers, and future-proof its operations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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