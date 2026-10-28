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Quote of the Day by Anant Ambani: 'I did not inherit just an empire. I inherit a responsibility'

Quote of the Day by Anant Ambani: 'I did not inherit just an empire. I inherit a responsibility'

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Anant Ambani: 'I did not inherit just an empire. I inherit a responsibility'Vantara is run by Mukesh Ambani's son and businessman Anant Ambani. (File photo: ANI)

“I did not inherit just an empire. I inherit a responsibility,” Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Anant Ambani’s statement reflects his role as the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, highlighting that stepping into a major corporate legacy means carrying heavy expectations rather than enjoying passive privilege.

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Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is an Indian businessman and the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. He serves as an Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), contributing to the conglomerate’s business operations and strategic initiatives.

Born on April 10, 1995, Anant is part of the next generation of the Ambani family, which has played a significant role in shaping India’s corporate landscape. He graduated from Brown University in the United States and has taken on responsibilities within the Reliance Group, particularly in areas linked to new energy, sustainability and business transformation.

Apart from his corporate responsibilities, Anant is widely associated with Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The project reflects his interest in animal welfare and biodiversity conservation.

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When was this quote said by Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani said this in early 2024, during the high-profile media rounds and interviews surrounding the launch of his flagship wildlife project, Vantara, and the lead-up to his pre-wedding celebrations.

Addressing a gathering of global tech leaders, celebrities, and family members, he used the moment to formally introduce his passion project, the Vantara animal sanctuary, to the world.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that inheriting a massive family fortune or business is not a license for passive privilege, but a heavy duty to serve others.

Instead of viewing his position as a simple gift of wealth and status, Anant Ambani frames it as a solemn obligation to drive national progress, manage thousands of livelihoods, and create a positive social impact. It shifts the focus from the personal luxury of an "empire" to the hard work, accountability, and ethical stewardship required to sustain it for future generations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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