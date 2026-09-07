Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: ‘Execution is extremely under rated. All the big things are a sum total of small things’ 

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

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He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Deepinder Goyal discussed this philosophy during his January 2026 appearance on Raj Shamani's "Figuring Out" podcast. He emphasised that building the right culture is crucial from the start and addressed public debates regarding startup work culture and employee focus.

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While he has consistently shared variations of this startup advice since as early as 2020, his January 2026 podcast interview brought this quote back into the spotlight.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that success is built on consistent daily action rather than a single moment of genius or a grand plan. While people often praise "big ideas," an idea is useless without the discipline to make it work.

True progress happens when you break a massive goal down into tiny, manageable pieces and master those details every single day. Over time, these small, seemingly minor efforts compound, turning a simple concept into a massive, successful reality.