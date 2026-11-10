Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: 'Digital life and digital services are a multi-wave business. It's not a single component business'  

Who is Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

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Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani said this in September 2016 during a landmark interview.

The statement was published on September 8, 2016, exactly one week after he officially launched Reliance Jio's commercial operations at the RIL Annual General Meeting.

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What does this quote mean?

The core meaning of Mukesh Ambani's quote is that a digital enterprise cannot survive as a single-product or one-time utility business; instead, it must continuously evolve through sequential layers of technology to remain profitable and relevant.

When he launched Reliance Jio, critics questioned the massive upfront financial investments required to build a nationwide 4G network. By describing digital life as a "multi-wave business," Ambani was explaining that connectivity was merely the foundational first wave—the entry point to acquire hundreds of millions of users.