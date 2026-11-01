Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'I do not believe in any legacy. The past is dead and gone'

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

Advertisement

When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

N. R. Narayana Murthy made this statement in August 2011 as he stepped down from his executive role at Infosys, the IT giant he co-founded in 1981.

What does this quote mean?

He believes that dwelling on past achievements breeds complacency. In the fast-moving tech industry, what you did yesterday does not guarantee success tomorrow.

• By stating the past is dead, he is actively refusing to let his shadow loom over the company. He wanted the new leadership to look forward and make their own decisions without feeling bound by his historical choices.