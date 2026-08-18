Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'When you have to earmark human and monetary resources for such a long time, it starts to hinder your other activities' 

Who was Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata said this during an interview published on 24 February 2003 with the India Today magazine.

He was answering a direct question regarding why the Tata Group chose to withdraw or "run away" from its planned domestic airline and airport joint venture projects with Singapore Airlines.

What does this quote mean?

In business, time is just as valuable as money. When an enterprise commits its capital and workforce to a long-term venture that gets stuck in bureaucratic or regulatory delays, those assets are effectively frozen. They cannot be reassigned to other profitable areas or innovations.

This creates a heavy "opportunity cost." While the company is waiting, its daily operations suffer from lack of attention, employees grow frustrated, and competitors seize new market openings. Ultimately, Ratan Tata is warning that staying stuck in a standstill for too long will eventually starve and paralyze the rest of your organization.