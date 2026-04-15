Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha replacement faces ED heat: LPU, 8 other locations linked to AAP MP raided

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, including Lovely Professional University, linked to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, on Wednesday, weeks after he took on one of the party's most prominent roles in the upper house.

Some 8-9 locations across Punjab and Gurugram were raided as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities. Mittal had recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

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What was searched

The operation covered a wide sweep of the Lovely group's interests. Alongside the LPU campus in Jalandhar, ED teams searched premises linked to Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets and the Lovely Distance Education Centre. Residential properties, offices and a farmhouse were also covered, as were premises associated with Mittal's brothers, Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal.

Sources said the probe centres on suspected financial irregularities involving funds connected to the university and its associated entities. Officials were seen examining documents and financial records at the sites.

AAP hits back

The Aam Aadmi Party moved quickly to frame the raids as political targeting. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP had "started preparing for elections in Punjab" and warned that people of the state would respond strongly.

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AAP leader Sanjay Singh echoed the charge, alleging that central agencies are routinely deployed ahead of elections. He claimed the action against Mittal was part of a broader pattern and said it would not benefit the BJP politically.

The ED has not issued a formal statement on the raids. The searches are described as part of an ongoing enquiry.