'Rahul Gandhi is India's No.1 terrorist, trying to sabotage Sikhs': Ravneet Singh Bittu's blistering attack on LoP

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday launched an all-out attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Sikhs. Bittu, a former Congressman, said Gandhi was not an Indian as he had spent most of his time outside and had friends and family outside. He said Gandhi tried to divide the Sikhs when he said the latter could not wear turban and kada.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in a wrong way. The people who are most wanted, seperatists, experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, roads, they are in support of Rahul Gandhi. If there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist and the biggest enemy of the country, it should be on Rahul Gandhi," Bittu said while speaking to media in Bhagalpur.

Bittu said that even if a single Sikh says that he cannot wear turban or kada, he will leave the BJP. "At the border, there are Sikhs; they protect the nation. Attempts have been made to sabotage them," the central minister said.

Earlier this month, addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages, and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this and not about politics. "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial," Gandhi said as he asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name. What is your name, brother with the turban,” he asked.

"The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," said Gandhi, who was on a four-day visit to the US.

The BJP came down heavily on Gandhi, saying the LoP was trying to create a "dangerous narrative". Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Gandhi's remarks were "sinister" in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to "eke out a living" and do not have much connection with India.

Puri referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress's rule and said, "If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi’s family has been in the seats of power."



