Rahul Gandhi to top three election officers: ‘One day INDIA bloc will be in power and we will take action against you’

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the INDIA bloc will take action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, when it comes to power over ‘vote chori’ allegations. He said it was only a matter of time before they uncover the vote theft in every assembly and Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking on the second day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Gaya Ji, Gandhi said, "I want to tell the EC that the whole country will ask you to give an affidavit. Give us some time, we will catch your theft in every assembly and Lok Sabha seat, and put it before the people.” His remarks came after CEC Gyanesh Kumar served a seven-day ultimatum to submit a signed affidavit to support his vote theft claims.

“Like PM (Narendra) Modi ji talks of a special package, the EC has brought a new special package for Bihar named SIR, which means a new form of vote theft," said Gandhi addressing the gathering at Khalees Park Chowk in the presence of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahani.

"Whatever I say, I do it. You have seen that I don't lie from the stage...these three election commissioners... I want to tell them that it is Modiji's government right now... Tejashwi (Yadav) ji said that you have taken BJP membership and are working for them…But understand one thing, a day will come when there will be an INDIA bloc government in Bihar and Delhi; then we will take action against the three of you...You've stolen from the whole country," Gandhi said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said, "It has the voice of the soul of India. When they steal votes, they attack the Constitution and Bharat Mata. Nobody can touch this Constitution.” He added that there would be strict action against election commissioners if they don’t do their job.

Gandhi said they found evidence of ‘vote chori’ in one of the assembly segments of a Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. He said instead of checking the claims of the Leader of Opposition, the Election Commission asked for an affidavit. "They are responsible, their theft has been caught, and they are asking me to file an affidavit,” he said.

Once the poll authority came to know that their theft was caught in Maharashtra and Haryana, they decided to come up with a new form of theft through SIR (of electoral rolls) in Bihar.