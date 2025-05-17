Railway Ministry revamps upgradation scheme: New train classes, new rules for passengers; Check details here

The Railway Ministry has made a key amendment to its upgradation scheme, expanding it to include newly introduced train classes such as the Vistadome non-AC, Vistadome coach, Executive Anubhuti, and Third AC Economy (3E). This step aims to streamline the process for passengers looking to upgrade their travel class when available accommodation allows.

Advertisement

This update follows the ministry’s previous decision in 2006 to allow full-fare-paying passengers to be upgraded to the next available class, depending on vacant seats.

As per the ministry's circular dated May 13, the newly added Vistadome non-AC (VS), Vistadome coach (EV), Executive Anubhuti (EA), and 3E (Third AC Economy) classes are now part of the upgradation hierarchy. These classes, which were introduced after 2014, had not been included in the original upgradation scheme.

Class upgrade hierarchy and new rules

The upgradation process remains divided into two categories: sitting accommodation and sleeping accommodation. For sitting accommodation, the hierarchy is as follows:

2S (second seating class) VS CC (chair car) EC (executive class) EV Advertisement EA

For sleeping accommodation, the hierarchy includes:

SL (sleeper class) 3E 3A (Third AC) 2A (AC 2nd class) 1A (AC first class)

The upgradation will be allowed up to two classes higher based on availability, but 1A and EC/EV/EA upgrades will be restricted to only the class directly below them. For instance, upgrades to 1A will only occur from 2A, and EC/EV/EA upgrades will happen only from CC.

Important points to note

Full-fare-paying passengers can avail the upgradation, though passengers booking under the senior citizen or lower berth quotas should proceed with caution. Upgraded passengers may not always receive lower berths.

Auto-upgradation will apply only for passengers who opt for it when booking their tickets. For example, a 3A waiting list passenger who chooses auto-upgradation may be upgraded to 2A, provided there is no waiting list in that class. Advertisement

Future expansions and additions to the scheme

The circular also highlighted that any new train class introduced in the future will be incorporated into the upgradation scheme, with upgradation available up to two levels above the original class, based on fare structure.

This revised scheme is an update from the 2014 amendment, which expanded the upgradation policy to include sitting accommodation on mail and express trains.

(With PTI inputs)