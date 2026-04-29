Rain breaks Delhi NCR's heat grip: Capital wakes up to thunderstorms, 30-40 kmph winds

After days of punishing heat, Delhi-NCR got a sharp reprieve on Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the region, accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h that drove temperatures down considerably, a stark contrast to the 42.3 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday, the second-hottest day of April this year.

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The India Meteorological Department had flagged the shift in advance, issuing a yellow alert for Wednesday and attributing the change to a western disturbance moving across the region. Tuesday's maximum had already eased to 39.2 degrees Celsius, and Wednesday is expected to settle further around 38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum hovering near 27 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorm and gusty wind alerts remain in place through the day.

What is driving the change

A cyclonic circulation currently active over central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana is moving northeast, and pulling the weather system with it. As it advances from Rajasthan, weather experts say it is likely to trigger dust storms alongside moderate rain and thunderstorms, conditions that are typical of Delhi's pre-monsoon period. The combination of the western disturbance and the cyclonic circulation has produced the sharp overnight shift residents woke up to on Wednesday.

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Warm nights and what they mean

The rain arrives after a stretch of unusually hot nights. Over the past few days, Delhi recorded the season's first "warm night" conditions, a classification used when the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal while the daytime maximum is 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The convergence of high daytime and nighttime temperatures had compounded residents' discomfort before Wednesday's break.

Wednesday's rain also cleared the air, literally. Delhi's air quality showed measurable improvement as the heavy downpour washed pollutants out of the atmosphere, offering a brief window of cleaner conditions alongside the cooler temperatures.