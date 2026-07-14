Rain set to return after dry spell? Bay of Bengal system signals monsoon revival

After a brief break in rainfall left many parts of the country hotter and drier than usual, the southwest monsoon is expected to regain momentum. A weather circulation that has travelled from the Pacific Ocean to the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger a fresh spell of rain, first over eastern India and later across central and northern parts of the country, according to a report by India Today.

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Bay of Bengal system gathers strength

The circulation is generating strong upward air movement and dense cloud formation over the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for the development of a low-pressure area. Such systems typically pull moisture-laden winds from the sea, leading to widespread cloud cover and rainfall.

The weather system is expected to gradually move towards Odisha and West Bengal over the next two to three days, increasing rainfall across eastern India. Its impact is likely to spread to central and north India in the following weeks. Satellite images already show extensive cloud cover developing over the Bay, signalling the return of active monsoon conditions.

Don't Miss: Where is monsoon? IMD sees no widespread revival over India for the next week

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Why the timing matters

The development comes at a crucial time, with India witnessing an uneven monsoon season. While several regions received heavy rainfall during the first half of July, including intense showers in western India, rainfall activity weakened by mid-month. The dry spell left many areas with below-average rainfall, clearer skies and a noticeable rise in temperatures.

The lull also reversed the gradual improvement in the seasonal rainfall deficit, pushing overall monsoon rainfall back to below-normal levels. The uneven distribution of rain has affected kharif sowing as well, slowing the planting of several staple crops across the country.

What to expect next

Weather experts note that the current monsoon break is part of the season's normal behaviour, but it has highlighted how uneven rainfall has been so far. They add that the arrival of the new Bay of Bengal system is expected to boost rainfall over eastern and central India, help reduce rainfall deficits in several regions and bring temperatures down in the days ahead.

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With the system expected to strengthen further, monsoon activity is likely to pick up once again, bringing widespread showers and much-needed relief from the recent dry spell.