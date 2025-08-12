'Raise Munir's nuclear threats with US, modernise armed forces': Owaisi to Modi govt

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir for his nuclear threats against India during an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Florida. Munir, speaking on US soil, said, "We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us."

In response, Owaisi described the comments as "condemnable," adding that the fact they were made from US soil made the situation even more concerning. "Pakistan Army Chief's threats and language against India are condemnable. That he did this from the US soil makes it worse. It deserves a political response from the Modi government and not just the MEA statement," he said.

Owaisi urged the government to formally protest the remarks, calling for the issue to be raised directly with the US. "Government must lodge their protest and raise the issue with US strongly. India being a strategic partner, this misuse of American soil is unacceptable to India and Indians," he stated.

Knowing what Pakistan's military designs here we need to modernise our armed forces.The low budgetary allocation for defence by Modi Government can't continue any longer. We need to… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 12, 2025

The Hyderabad MP also stressed the need for the Centre to modernise the armed forces. "Knowing what Pakistan's military designs here, we need to be better prepared. The low budgetary allocation for defence by the Modi government can't continue any longer," Owaisi added.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to Munir's threat, saying India has already made it clear that it will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. "Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade," the MEA statement said, calling the remarks indicative of Pakistan's problematic nuclear command and control, citing the country's military ties with terrorist groups.

"It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security."

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, echoed concerns about Pakistan's stability, suggesting that Pakistan's ideology would remain unchanged regardless of diplomatic efforts. Rubin said, "Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit." He urged that international forces should intervene to secure Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

