Raj Kundra gets Bombay HC nod to challenge UK order over Rajasthan Royals stake

The Bombay High Court has allowed businessman Raj Kundra to move forward with a challenge against an anti-suit injunction issued by a UK court over his stake in the Rajasthan Royals. The order clears the way for Kundra to contest the restrictions placed on his 11.7% holding in the IPL franchise, according to The Bar and Bench.

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Justice Abhay Ahuja granted leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, permitting the suit to be filed on the court’s Original Side.

The case relates to an ex parte anti-suit injunction passed by the High Court of England and Wales in January 2026, which restrains Kundra and his company, Kuki Investments, from continuing proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai or initiating any action in India against Emerging Media Ventures.

Kundra’s proposed suit seeks a declaration that the foreign court’s order is legally untenable, along with permanent, interim and ad-interim reliefs.

The plea states that Kuki Investments, a Bahamas-based entity owned by Kundra, holds a 11.70% stake in Royals Multisport Private Limited, which owns the Rajasthan Royals franchise. This stake is routed through EM Sporting Holdings Limited, a Mauritius-based investment vehicle. Emerging Media Ventures, incorporated in England and Wales, exercises control over EM Sporting.

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In 2025, Kundra had approached the NCLT in Mumbai alleging oppression and mismanagement by Emerging Media. The petition cited issues such as siphoning of funds, related-party transactions, and alleged lapses in maintaining statutory records.

While those proceedings were pending, Emerging Media secured the anti-suit injunction from the UK court on January 29, 2026.

Kundra challenged the order before the Bombay High Court, describing it as "non est, violative of principles of natural justice and unenforceable". He argued that the injunction blocked his company from pursuing remedies available under Indian law and was prejudicial to its interests.

On the question of jurisdiction, Kundra maintained that key elements of the dispute were rooted in Mumbai, including his residence, the registered office of Royals Multisport, and the ongoing NCLT proceedings.

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Justice Ahuja accepted this position and allowed Kundra to file a suit seeking to restrain the enforcement of the UK court’s order within India.

Advocates Nausher Kohli and Soham K, briefed by S&T Legal, including partner Akshay Gosavi and junior partner Ankit Pitti, appeared for Kundra and Kuki Investments.