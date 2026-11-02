Rajasthan IAS officer and IPS wife face ACB probe after media report alleges family bought 40 villas from one company in 2.5 years

The state government has also approved the ACB's request to investigate the matter under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

IAS officer held several key positions

Before being placed on APO, Agrawal held several important administrative positions in Rajasthan. He was Additional Chief Secretary for Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Undertakings and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). He also served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority.

In addition, he held charges as Additional Chief Secretary for Investment, Non-Resident Rajasthani Affairs (NORA) and the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP). He was also the Chairman of RIICO and Chairman and Managing Director of RAJSICO.

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The Department of Personnel issued the order placing him on APO status.

"Shri Shikhar Agrawal (1993), IAS... is placed under awaiting posting orders (APO) until further orders due to administrative reasons," read the official order signed by Joint Secretary to Government, Dheeraj Kumar Singh.

What are the allegations?

The controversy follows an investigative report by a media organisation that raised questions over large-scale property purchases linked to the bureaucrat and his family.

According to the report, Agrawal, his wife Prashakha Mathur, their two sons and their in-laws allegedly purchased around 40 villas and cottages from a single real estate company within two and a half years.

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Mathur, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (Planning), has also been placed on APO status by the state government.

The government reportedly took the action following public scrutiny of the property purchases and has relieved the two officers of their respective responsibilities pending further administrative review. The ACB investigation is now set to examine the allegations.

(With inputs from ANI)