Rajnath Singh refuses to sign SCO document; China, Pakistan tried to dilute India's stance on terror: Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday refused to sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) document that could have diluted India's stand against terrorism and the Pahalgam terror attack. This implies that there will be no joint statement from the SCO meeting, India Today reported, citing sources.

China and Pakistan tried to divert attention from terrorism in the SCO document, but Singh maintained his ground firmly on India's position vis-a-vis terrorism, as per sources.

At the summit held in China's Qingdao, Rajnath Singh came face-to-face with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif for the first time since Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Tensions between the two leaders were evident since no pleasantries were exchanged with Asif at the meeting, sources mentioned.

Earlier in the day, Singh called out Pakistan for using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and said that "epicentres of terrorism" are no longer safe.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response to Pakistan in the form of Operation Sindoor, Singh said: "We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them."

He also urged the SCO member countries to speak up against terrorism.

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations," he said.