Rajpal Yadav surrenders at Tihar after Delhi HC flags non-compliance in cheque-bounce cases

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before authorities at Tihar Jail on Thursday evening after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for compliance in connection with his 2024 conviction in cheque-bounce cases.

Jail officials said Yadav appeared before the Jail Superintendent at around 4 pm, hours after the High Court directed him to surrender immediately.

The order was passed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who criticised the actor for failing to comply with an earlier direction requiring him to surrender on February 4, as stipulated in the court’s February 2 order. The bench also declined to recall its previous direction mandating Yadav’s surrender before the Jail Superintendent, Tihar.

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel submitted that the actor could not surrender on February 4 as he was attempting to arrange funds to repay the complainant and was unable to reach Delhi by 4 pm. The counsel sought a recall of the surrender order to allow additional time for repayment.

The High Court, however, expressed strong disapproval of the non-compliance. It noted that the surrender order was passed on February 2 in the presence of Yadav’s counsel and reiterated on February 4, when a request for extension had already been rejected.

The court observed that the February 2 order had been uploaded the same evening, leaving “no room for confusion” about the deadline. It added that Yadav had already been granted two extra days at his own request, clearly setting out when he was required to reach Delhi and surrender.

Emphasising adherence to court directions, the bench said the law rewards obedience, not contempt, and cautioned that repeated leniency would send the message that judicial orders can be ignored without consequence.

“This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry,” the bench said.

While noting it had already shown sufficient leniency, the High Court said it could not overlook the complainant’s position and that justice requires a balance between compassion and discipline.

“In these circumstances, this Court finds no merit in the plea of the counsel for the petitioner to recall its order directing surrender of the petitioner (Rajpal Yadav) before the Jail Superintendent, Tihar. He is directed to surrender the Jail Superintendent, Tihar, immediately today,” the court ordered.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)