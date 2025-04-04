Rajya Sabha confirms President's rule in Manipur, Amit Shah says no party staked claim to form govt after Biren Singh's resignation

The Rajya Sabha has confirmed the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, with a statutory resolution receiving support from members across political lines. This move comes in response to prolonged unrest in the northeastern state.

Despite widespread criticism from opposition parties over the government's inability to restore law and order, the Centre insists it is committed to bringing stability back to the region.

Related Articles

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Rajya Sabha, revealed that further discussions are planned in New Delhi between the Meitei and Kuki communities to facilitate peace.

"We are investing our efforts to bring peace back in Manipur. Thirteen meetings have happened. We brought up the subject late as meetings were going on. The next meeting is in the offing and the issue will see its resolution soon," Shah stated.

He further emphasised that the communication channels remain open and rejected any attempts to use the situation for "political mileage."

Shah also addressed misinformation allegedly spread by opposition parties, claiming "zero violence" has persisted in Manipur recently.

He clarified that after the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, no party, including the Congress, staked a claim to form a government, leading to the current President's Rule.

"I want to set the record straight. There was no no-confidence motion against the Manipur government. The Congress did not have the required numbers," Shah asserted.

Shah admitted that 260 lives were lost during the initial outbreak of violence, but he criticised the opposition for politicising the issue. He compared the current situation to past incidents during Congress regimes when he claimed no prime minister visited the troubled state.

The Home Minister accused opponents of conflating the distinct issues of ethnic strife in Manipur and Naxalism elsewhere in India.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the crisis. Kharge criticised the BJP's "double-engine" government for failing in governance, leading to "bloodshed, division, and economic collapse" in Manipur.

"I would urge the prime minister to visit Manipur, meet the affected people resolve their issues and set right the law and order situation there," he insisted, demanding a comprehensive inquiry and a parliamentary white paper on the violence.