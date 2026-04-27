RBI tightens bad loan recognition; new norms push banks towards global standards 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued final directions on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning, marking a significant shift in how banks assess credit risk and set aside buffers for potential losses.

A key highlight of the framework is the move from the traditional “incurred loss” approach to a forward-looking Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model. This transition is aimed at improving transparency and enabling earlier recognition of stress in loan books, aligning Indian banking practices more closely with global standards.

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The new norms will come into effect from April 1, 2027, with the central bank sticking to its timeline despite requests from lenders for a deferment.

Under the revised framework, banks will be required to adopt more sophisticated, data-driven models to estimate credit losses, factoring in future economic conditions rather than relying solely on past events. This is expected to strengthen risk management practices and improve the accuracy of provisioning.

The directions also introduce changes to the resolution of stressed assets, refining how lenders deal with borrowers under financial stress. The updated norms are part of a broader overhaul of prudential regulations governing how banks classify assets, recognise income and maintain provisions.

The shift to the ECL framework is likely to require closer integration between banks’ finance and risk functions, as well as investments in data systems and modelling capabilities. While it may lead to a one-time increase in provisioning for some lenders, the overall impact on capital adequacy is expected to remain manageable.

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The RBI had first proposed these changes in draft form in October last year, inviting stakeholder feedback before finalising the guidelines.

Overall, the new directions represent a structural upgrade in India’s banking regulation, aimed at making the system more resilient to future shocks while ensuring earlier detection and management of credit risks.