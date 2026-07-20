RBI's measure spark massive $20.7 billion influx under FCNR(B) window in just weeks

A targeted intervention by the Reserve Bank of India has triggered a massive influx of foreign capital, with commercial banks drawing in over $20.7 billion in combined foreign currency inflows in just over a month.

The surge follows a package of special measures introduced by the central bank on June 5, 2026, aimed at anchoring India's balance of payments and reinforcing external sector resilience. When the RBI operationalized a concessional swap facility on June 8, it effectively insulated overseas capital from volatile exchange rate risks, opening a steady pipeline of dollar inflows into the domestic banking system.

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According to official RBI data tracked between June 8 and July 17, 2026, the bulk of this capital arrived via fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, which accounted for a staggering $17.4 billion. Non-resident Indians utilized the window to park foreign currency assets securely, capitalized by the RBI's favorable terms for converting these funds into rupees.

Beyond NRI deposits, corporate and institutional channels yielded significant momentum. Commercial banks successfully mobilized $1.97 billion through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings, while External Commercial Borrowings brought in an additional $1.342 billion during the same five-week window.

Reviewing the data provided by authorized dealer banks, the central bank noted the immediate efficacy of the framework.

"The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026," the RBI said.

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The strategic timeline for these facilities remains staggered to ensure prolonged stability. While the concessional swap window for the high-performing FCNR(B) deposits is scheduled to remain accessible until September 30, 2026, the operational runway for both Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings and External Commercial Borrowings will extend until December 31, 2026.