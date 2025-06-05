Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
RCB victory parade tragedy: Confusion among fans, overcrowding led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB victory parade tragedy: Confusion among fans, overcrowding led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The parade, scheduled for 5 p.m., was initially unclear due to conflicting announcements, with police stating no parade would occur, but RCB management later confirming it.&nbsp;

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025 7:17 AM IST
RCB victory parade tragedy: Confusion among fans, overcrowding led to stampede at Chinnaswamy StadiumBCCI secretary reacts to security lapse during RCB event which led to tragic stampede in Bengaluru
SUMMARY
  • RCB management confirmed a victory parade despite police denial
  • Over two lakh fans gathered, far exceeding stadium capacity
  • Stampede caused by ticketless fans forcing entry alongside ticket holders

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's management announced a victory parade that led to a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The parade, scheduled for 5 p.m., was initially unclear due to conflicting announcements, with police stating no parade would occur, but RCB management later confirming it.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This confusion drew large crowds, many without tickets, hoping to join the celebrations.

The police had earlier clarified that only ticket holders would be allowed entry into the stadium. However, fans gathered in large numbers outside, with some attempting to jump gates to gain entrance. The Bengaluru Metro suspended stops at nearby stations due to heavy footfalls, exacerbating the overcrowding.

The chaos escalated into a stampede as ticketless fans tried to force their way in alongside valid ticket holders. "While those with valid tickets were allowed to enter the stadium for celebrations, many tried to squeeze with those who had free passes and tickets. In that bid to get entry, some of them also started pushing each other," a police officer explained.

Advertisement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the deaths, noting that most victims were young, including students. "No one had expected it, neither the cricket association nor the government," he stated, referencing the unexpected turnout of over two lakh people, far exceeding the stadium's 35,000 capacity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the event, organised by the cricket association, was expected to draw a crowd matching the stadium's capacity, not several times higher. "The match happened last evening (Tuesday), and today this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that may gather," he said.

In an attempt to manage the situation, police used mild force, including lathis, to control the crowd. Despite these efforts, the overwhelming numbers led to a stampede as gates were broken in the rush. "There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have broken the gates also, so a stampede has taken place," Siddaramaiah explained, adding that an inquiry would be conducted to investigate the incident.

Published on: Jun 5, 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today