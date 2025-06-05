The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's management announced a victory parade that led to a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The parade, scheduled for 5 p.m., was initially unclear due to conflicting announcements, with police stating no parade would occur, but RCB management later confirming it.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This confusion drew large crowds, many without tickets, hoping to join the celebrations.

The police had earlier clarified that only ticket holders would be allowed entry into the stadium. However, fans gathered in large numbers outside, with some attempting to jump gates to gain entrance. The Bengaluru Metro suspended stops at nearby stations due to heavy footfalls, exacerbating the overcrowding.

The chaos escalated into a stampede as ticketless fans tried to force their way in alongside valid ticket holders. "While those with valid tickets were allowed to enter the stadium for celebrations, many tried to squeeze with those who had free passes and tickets. In that bid to get entry, some of them also started pushing each other," a police officer explained.

Advertisement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the deaths, noting that most victims were young, including students. "No one had expected it, neither the cricket association nor the government," he stated, referencing the unexpected turnout of over two lakh people, far exceeding the stadium's 35,000 capacity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the event, organised by the cricket association, was expected to draw a crowd matching the stadium's capacity, not several times higher. "The match happened last evening (Tuesday), and today this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that may gather," he said.

In an attempt to manage the situation, police used mild force, including lathis, to control the crowd. Despite these efforts, the overwhelming numbers led to a stampede as gates were broken in the rush. "There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have broken the gates also, so a stampede has taken place," Siddaramaiah explained, adding that an inquiry would be conducted to investigate the incident.