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'Ready for...': Delhi CM says restaurants, cafes to stay open until 4am for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

'Ready for...': Delhi CM says restaurants, cafes to stay open until 4am for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The extended operating hours are being implemented under the capital’s pre-existing 24x7 business-friendly operating framework, a cornerstone of the administration's recent ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2026 7:02 PM IST
'Ready for...': Delhi CM says restaurants, cafes to stay open until 4am for FIFA World Cup 2026 finalThe decision is expected to trigger widespread screening events across Delhi's major commercial hubs, turning the late-night sports broadcast into a major city-wide event. 

A sharp, late-night regulatory pivot is set to transform the capital into a sprawling live-screening arena this weekend. Football fans across Delhi can celebrate or grieve into the early hours of Monday morning, as restaurants, cafes, and other eligible commercial establishments have been permitted to remain open until 4 am for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. 

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The high-stakes clash in New York pits defending champions Argentina against Spain, with Lionel Messi’s squad chasing a historic consecutive title and a fourth world championship. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the temporary operational extension on Saturday, framing it as a direct benefit of the city's ongoing economic and administrative regulatory overhauls. 

"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night," Gupta stated in a post on X. 

The extended operating hours are being implemented under the capital’s pre-existing 24x7 business-friendly operating framework, a cornerstone of the administration's recent ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

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By bypassing the usual nighttime closing mandates, the government aims to give hospitality venues a boost while accommodating thousands of residents looking to watch the late-night broadcast collectively. 

“With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together,” Gupta added. 

The decision is expected to trigger widespread screening events across Delhi's major commercial hubs, turning the late-night sports broadcast into a major city-wide event. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 18, 2026 7:02 PM IST
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