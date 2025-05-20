'Real estate mafia has ruined Bengaluru,' say users as rains wreak havoc, prompt firms to declare WFH

Heavy downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in Bengaluru on Tuesday as well. People were seen walking through knee-deep water, and massive traffic snarls were reported across the metropolis. The death toll due to rains went up to 5 in the state, as per officials.

Due to incessant rains and heavy flooding, a section of the Hosur Road in Bengaluru, faced significant disruption. The section between Silk Board an Rupena Agrahara has been closed, leading to substantial delays.

As rains continue to wreak havoc across Bengaluru, social media users blamed the 'real estate mafia' for the current state of the metropolis.

"Real estate mafia has ruined Bengaluru. All the politicians and businessmen involved in swallowing lakes, lakebeds, and rainwater drains will and must rot in hell. If there is any truth in Karma theory, these guys should face it. Extremely painful to see my Bengaluru like this (sic)," a user wrote.

Responding to Shivashankar's comment, a user said that this realisation dawns upon us only when the rains are this bad. "A realisation that dawns only when it rains like this. Only to be forgotten a week later. Sad state of affairs," the user wrote.

Commenting on the current infrastructure crisis in Bengaluru, a resident wrote that the city is drowning in its own greed.

"Bengaluru rains expose the ugly truth: lakebeds, drains, and stormwater paths swallowed by the real estate mafia with full political support. No city planning, no accountability. Now the city drowns in its own greed," the user commented.

A social media user even resorted to blaming the migrants from all over India in Karnataka for the current crisis.

The user wrote: "People from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Andhra, Odisha, Kerala etc., migrated to Bengaluru. Inter-state Real estate mafia converted former lakes into sites. Kannada politicians get all the blame. Welcome to India (sic)!"

"Don’t blame only the migrants. The land mafia must have good rapport with local politicians to grab lands. Karnataka politicians who have grown rich on illegal mining, land grab, pond grab are all responsible for Bengaluru mess. The migrants are yet to be politically strong," a user responded.

Another Bengaluru citizen called out the politicians, saying their only priority is to develop real estate, which they have an interest in.

"The state govt is responsible for the mess that we see in Bengaluru today. The only priority that politicians have is to develop real estate which they have interest in. No accountability in BBMP as there are no elected representatives, BBMP administration is at the whims and fancies of the officers. No proper coordination between departments, no proactive measures to be ready for the monsoon. At the end of the day citizens have to bear the brunt of this for not their fault," the user commented.

A user said that the blame for the current crisis lies purely at the door of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar who promised the voters a better Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has recorded 105 mm of rain between Sunday night and Monday morning, with 30 mm in the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised Bengaluru residents to stay indoors due to an orange alert for expected rainfall of up to 20 cm.

The rainfall is causing significant disruption in Karnataka, affecting areas like Mangaluru, which received 90 mm of rain recently.