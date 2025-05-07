'Reconsider travel because...': Trump administration advises Americans against travelling to Pakistan

The US Department of State on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to American citizens, warning them against travelling to Pakistan, following India's Operation Sindoor. On Wednesday, India conducted a series of precision strikes targeting terror camps across Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The State Department's advisory read: "We are aware of the reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments. US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and potential for armed conflict, and the US Department of State's 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally."

Advertisement

It also mentioned the airspace closure and said that many flights to and from Pakistan have been cancelled. The State Department advised Americans to exercise caution and leave the area if they find themselves unexpectedly in the area of military activities and take a shelter if they cannot relocate.

American citizens have been advised to carry identification and cooperate with authorities. They are also advised to monitor local media for updates and keep a low profile while being aware of their surroundings.

This, however, was not the first time that the US State Department warned Americans to reconsider travel to Pakistan. In March this year, the State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to India's western neighbour “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

Advertisement

The advisory at the time urged Americans to avoid Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which includes the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism.

Early Wednesday, Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine locations linked to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) following the Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The Indian Defence Ministry stated: “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”