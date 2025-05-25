The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Goa and four districts of Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall through the weekend as the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala eight days ahead of schedule — the earliest onset since 2009.

Goa was battered by intense rain in the past 24 hours, with Ponda in South Goa recording the highest at 162 mm, followed by Dharbandora (124.2 mm) and Margao (123.4 mm). The IMD's red alert, first issued Friday, remains in force till Sunday, urging residents to avoid venturing into rivers and waterfalls.

"All waterfalls have been shut only for swimming activity. Nobody will be allowed to enter the water due to heavy rains,” said Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane. He noted that people could still visit the sites under forest department supervision. Collectors of North and South Goa have issued advisories restricting access to these areas.

Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea due to squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, along the Goa and Konkan coasts.

The IMD has also sounded a red alert for Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, warning of “very, very, extremely heavy rainfall”. Isolated locations in Satara and Kolhapur's Ghat regions are expected to receive intense downpours, while Raigad is under an orange alert. Mumbai has no immediate severe warning, but officials are monitoring developments closely.

"The conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon, which has already reached the Kerala coast almost a week ahead of its normal onset date of June 1," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai. She confirmed the monsoon’s steady progression toward Maharashtra.

Kerala, the first state to be hit by the monsoon, experienced heavy rain and strong winds that caused extensive damage. Trees were uprooted, homes and crops damaged, and widespread power outages were reported. Urban and rural roads across the state were waterlogged.

The weather office has issued red alerts for multiple Kerala districts over the next three days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested nine NDRF teams from the Centre and ordered evacuations in landslide-prone areas.

In Wayanad, adventure tourism and quarrying activities have been suspended, while Pathanamthitta has banned night travel to hill stations until May 28. Emergency control rooms are operational across all taluks.

The early monsoon onset, last seen in May 2009, marks only the third such instance since 1975.