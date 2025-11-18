Red Fort blast attackers were planning Hamas-style drone attacks in Delhi, say sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the accused in the recent Delhi blast had formulated plans to carry out rocket bomb attacks across Delhi and other locations before abandoning these plans in favour of a car bomb, said sources. According to investigators, the planned assault involved the use of modified drones to deliver rocket-based explosives, a strategy noted for its ability to create high casualties and widespread panic in crowded urban environments, and used by groups such as Hamas and ISIS.

The NIA’s disclosures come after two significant arrests in the investigation, marking a critical turn in the probe of the incident that left 13 people dead and dozens injured near Delhi’s Red Fort.

Jasir Bilal Wani, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and identified as an "active co-conspirator" in the attack, was arrested on Sunday. Wani, a political science graduate, was allegedly responsible for providing technical support to the terror cell, specifically in modifying drones and attempting to construct rocket-based explosives.

The NIA has indicated that Wani’s involvement was central to the operational capabilities of the module, and he had undergone a period of intense radicalisation before being prepared as a suicide bomber.

During questioning, Wani reportedly admitted to meeting members of the "Doctor module" at a mosque in Kulgam in October of last year. Following this meeting, Wani was taken to a rented accommodation near Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad, where further planning occurred.

Prior to Wani’s arrest, another key figure, Amir from Kashmir, was detained for his alleged role in procuring the vehicle used by Dr Umar un Nabi, the suicide bomber.

The probe determined that when the rocket and drone attack plans failed, the group proceeded with the car bomb. The explosion, executed using a Hyundai i20 loaded with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), took place on a busy road and caused substantial casualties. The device was detonated only hours after police discovered a cache of explosives at Al Falah University, which investigators now link to the broader terror plot.

As investigations deepened, the NIA identified that the group was attempting to recruit multiple technical experts to refine their drone and rocket-based weapon systems. Investigative teams are currently scrutinising digital devices, communication trails, and procurement patterns to assess the involvement of additional collaborators and the full scope of the planned drone-based attacks.

The NIA described the operation as being orchestrated by a "white-collar terror network". Several doctors and additional individuals have been arrested, with raids continuing across Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Authorities state that the sophistication of the plot underscores a trend towards more technologically advanced terror operations in India’s key urban centres.