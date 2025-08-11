'Redevelop Lutyens bungalows into public buildings': Netizen suggests after PM Modi inaugurates 184 flats for MPs in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new residential complex for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Manohar Lal and Kiren Rijiju.

A social media user named Somnath Mukherjee backed the initiative and said that the government should redevelop MPs' bungalows in Lutyens Delhi.

"Well done. They should redevelop the Lutyens bungalows into public buildings - art galleries, museums, café - make the area like the Champs Élysées. Instead of housing a few 100 MPs inefficiently," he wrote on X.

Well done. They shd redev the Lutyens bungalows into public buildings - art galleries, museums, café - make the area like Champs Elysee. Instead of housing a few 100 MPs inefficiently... https://t.co/0RF3AMvgiF — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) August 11, 2025

The complex, featuring four 25-storey towers, is designed with eco-friendly technologies, including energy conservation measures and renewable energy generation. These flats, built at a cost of ₹550 crore by Sam India Infrastructure, aim to upgrade lawmakers' living standards in the capital.

The Prime Minister commented on the tower names, stating, "Today I had the fortune of inaugurating the residential complex for my colleagues at the Parliament. The four towers are named- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly, the four great rivers of India... Some people will feel uncomfortable with Kosi as the name of a tower. They will not view it as a river, but rather through the lens of the Bihar elections."

Each apartment offers a spacious carpet area of around 5,000 square feet, incorporating advanced construction methods such as monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering. Eligible MPs can apply for these newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats, which include five bedrooms, office spaces, and rooms for helpers.

A unique aspect of the inauguration was the Prime Minister planting a Sindoor sapling at the premises. He also interacted with shramjeevis on this occasion.

The project's proximity to the Parliament House enhances its appeal, offering convenience to the MPs. The development is part of efforts to modernise government infrastructure in the rapidly growing Delhi-NCR region.

The eco-friendly features, alongside the strategic location, make this a significant move towards sustainable urban living for government officials. It reflects the government's commitment to integrating modern technology with traditional practices.

The complex's design aligns with GRIHA 3-star rating standards, emphasising sustainability and earthquake resistance.