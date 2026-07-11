Refurbished gadgets go mainstream as rising prices push buyers away from new devices

Buying a brand-new smartphone or laptop is becoming increasingly expensive for Indian consumers, and that is creating an unexpected winner: the refurbished electronics market. Industry analysts expect 2026 to be a breakout year for certified pre-owned devices as buyers seek premium products without paying flagship prices, according to a Moneycontrol report.

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The organised refurbished smartphone market is projected to grow by around 12% this year, even as shipments of new smartphones are expected to decline. Analysts say the widening price gap between new and refurbished devices is changing consumer behaviour, with certified pre-owned products increasingly viewed as a smart purchase rather than a compromise.

Premium phones drive demand

Apple is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift. Refurbished iPhones and MacBooks are witnessing strong demand as consumers look for premium devices at significantly lower prices. Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphones and other premium Android models are also seeing growing interest.

According to industry estimates cited by Moneycontrol, nearly two-thirds of refurbished smartphone sales this year are likely to come from the ₹15,000-₹30,000 price segment, where consumers are looking for better specifications without stretching their budgets.

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Laptops join the trend

The momentum is no longer limited to smartphones. India's refurbished laptop market is also expected to register double-digit growth as prices of new PCs continue to climb because of rising component costs, particularly memory chips.

Industry experts believe students, professionals and small businesses are increasingly opting for certified refurbished laptops that offer warranties and quality checks while costing substantially less than new machines. Enterprises are also turning to refurbished systems to optimise IT spending.

Structural shift in buying habits

Experts say the market is being driven by more than affordability. Consumers are becoming more comfortable with certified refurbished devices as organised sellers improve grading standards, offer warranties and ensure verified sourcing.

Longer replacement cycles are also contributing to the trend. Smartphones are lasting longer than before, allowing users to hold on to their devices for nearly three years on average, while higher prices are making upgrades less frequent.

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Trust becomes the key differentiator

As the refurbished market matures, analysts believe consumer confidence will become as important as pricing. Buyers are increasingly looking for certified products backed by warranties and transparent quality checks instead of simply choosing the cheapest option.

Manufacturers and organised retailers have also begun launching certified refurbished programmes, signalling that the segment is moving into the mainstream rather than competing solely as a budget alternative.

Industry observers believe refurbished devices are unlikely to eat into new-device sales significantly. Instead, they are expected to expand the market by making premium technology accessible to first-time buyers who may eventually upgrade to new products in the future.