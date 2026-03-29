'Relationships are tested in crisis': Sri Lanka hails India's 38,000 tonnes of petroleum support

Sri Lankan leaders on Sunday acknowledged India's emergency fuel assistance after New Delhi delivered 38,000 metric tonnes of petroleum to the island nation amid supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

The shipment included 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 18,000 metric tonnes of petrol, according to a statement from the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka was facing due to the Iran conflict.

"Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination," he wrote on X.

Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination. — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) March 29, 2026

Namal Rajapaksa, MP and eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, said the move reflected India's regional approach. "Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India once again uphold the Neighborhood First policy through the timely shipment of 38,000 tonnes of petroleum to Sri Lanka."

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He added that India had repeatedly stepped in during periods of stress. "India has consistently stood as Sri Lanka's first responder in times of crisis, from critical supplies to economic assistance, which is a true reflection of its Neighborhood First policy."

Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India once again uphold the Neighborhood First policy through the timely shipment of 38,000 tonnes of petroleum to Sri Lanka.



India has consistently stood as Sri Lanka’s first responder in times of crisis, from critical supplies to… — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) March 29, 2026

Rajapaksa also called for policy changes within Sri Lanka, pointing to India's recent approach to fuel taxation. "We call upon the Sri Lankan Government to consider a model similar to India’s recent fuel tax adjustment. India reduced excise duty not to immediately lower prices, but to stabilize the market and prevent further increases during global oil price shocks."

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Sajith Premadasa echoed the sentiment, saying, "We thank India for the emergency fuel support, a reminder that relationships are tested in crisis, not comfort. Let us not forget those who stood by us when it mattered."

The emergency supply followed disruptions in contracted fuel deliveries to Sri Lanka. According to the High Commission, suppliers from West Asia and Singapore invoked force majeure due to vessel unavailability and supply constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held a telephone conversation on March 23, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake spoke on March 24, focusing on the war in West Asia, global supply disruptions, and energy cooperation.