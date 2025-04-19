Relief from heat: IMD predicts more rains, thunderstorms for Delhi. Check forecast

The national capital will receive rains and thunderstorms on April 19 evening after it recorded a sunny day on April 18 with maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, according to a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the forecast, the sky will be ‘partly cloudy’ and become ‘generally cloudy’ towards the evening. Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms, with winds with speeds of 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kilometre per hour during the evening.

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden spell of thunderstorms, lightning and rain on April 18, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of the area who have been wilting under the scorching heat.

The weather department has warned of more storms and lightning strikes for today and tomorrow.

Parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a brief but intense spell of rain on April 18 evening and central, southern and western parts of the national capital, including areas like Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, and many more, saw light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature on April 19 will be 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius, as Delhi-NCR will continue to be rocked by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD predicted that weather on April 20 will be cloudy and the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius.

The cloudy conditions are expected to last till April 21, and the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief to people and animals alike.

The weather department has predicted strong winds on April 22 in Delhi-NCR; however, the maximum temperature will not go down any further and will continue to be 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be at 25 degrees Celsius.

However, this respite from the heatwave in the region is going to be brief and after April 23, the maximum temperature is expected to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark.