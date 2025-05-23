Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
'Relocating to Pune': Bengaluru founder won’t let non-Kannada staff be language row 'victim'

'Relocating to Pune': Bengaluru founder won’t let non-Kannada staff be language row 'victim'

Kaushik Mukherjee, in a post on X, said the move came directly from his team. “This idea was mooted by the staff themselves,” he wrote. “I agreed to their POV.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 23, 2025 7:36 AM IST
'Relocating to Pune': Bengaluru founder won’t let non-Kannada staff be language row 'victim'The decision followed a now-infamous incident at SBI’s Suryanagar branch in Chandapura, where the manager flatly refused requests to speak in Kannad

A tech founder is shutting his Bengaluru office and relocating operations to Pune, citing staff concerns in the wake of a viral video showing a State Bank of India manager refusing to speak Kannada to a customer.

Kaushik Mukherjee, in a post on X, said the move came directly from his team. “This idea was mooted by the staff themselves,” he wrote. “I agreed to their POV.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decision followed a now-infamous incident at SBI’s Suryanagar branch in Chandapura, where the manager flatly refused requests to speak in Kannada, saying, “I will never speak in Kannada. Show me the rules.”

“If this language nonsense is to continue, I do not want my non-Kannada speaking staff to be the next ‘victim,’” Mukherjee posted.

The backlash against the bank employee was swift. BJP MP Tejaswi Surya condemned the conduct as “unacceptable,” urging that customer-facing roles in Karnataka require Kannada fluency. 

“Banks working in Karnataka should serve customers in Kannada. Period,” he said, adding that he had raised the issue with central authorities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned the manager’s behavior and applauded SBI’s decision to transfer her. “The matter may now be treated as closed,” he said on X.

Advertisement

Still, Kannada groups protested outside the bank, calling for stricter penalties. Police confirmed the incident but said no official complaint was filed.

Mukherjee’s exit underscores rising unease among non-Kannada-speaking professionals in Karnataka.

Published on: May 23, 2025 7:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today