‘Remove BA courses from IITs...’: NITI Aayog member calls for more industry-linked courses

A social media post has reignited debate over India’s education priorities, claiming: “India doesn’t need more IITs. It needs more ITIs.” The post highlighted the government’s ₹60,000-crore skill development plan — upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes, setting up five National Centres of Excellence, forging industry partnerships, and designing job-oriented courses to train 20 lakh youth in five years.

The viral post criticised “mindless” Bachelor of Arts courses in tier-3 and tier-4 towns for lacking job relevance, suggesting they be replaced with vocational training in fields like CNC machining, electronics assembly, and electronics testing.

Responding to the discussion, Dr. Arvind Virmani, former Chief Economic Adviser and current NITI Aayog member, said even the Indian Institutes of Technology could integrate more hands-on learning. “Arts and humanities courses in IITs could be replaced or supplemented with CNC machining, electronics testing and assembly, house construction, and machinery assembly,” he said, arguing that practical skills would help engineers bridge the gap between theory and industry demands.

Under the new scheme approved by the Union Cabinet, the Centre will contribute ₹30,000 crore, states ₹20,000 crore, and industry ₹10,000 crore. Half of the Centre’s share will come from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Over the next five years, ITIs will roll out updated, industry-linked courses, launch new trades, and train 50,000 instructors. Five National Skill Training Institutes — in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and Ludhiana — will be upgraded.

Functioning as “government-owned, industry-managed” hubs, the revamped ITIs aim to supply industries, including MSMEs, with a steady stream of job-ready workers.