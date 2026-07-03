Respite for e-rickshaw drivers, commuters! Apps enabling pranksters to stop vehicles remotely deleted, says MeiTY

For commuters and e-rickshaw drivers unsettled by viral videos of vehicles being stopped mid-journey, the Centre has said two applications linked to the problem have now been deleted. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said at a CII event on July 3 that two apps related to e-rickshaws being stopped remotely had been taken down.

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He added that the government will take up the issue with Google parent Alphabet and Apple to ensure that such apps do not come up again. "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App stores need to exercise due care; we will take it up with them so that such apps don't come up."

SEE WHY | Why e-rickshaws are suddenly stopping on the road? The Chinese BAT-BMS app behind it

MeitY probed the Chinese battery applications BAT-BMS and Epoch Li-ion after widely shared prank videos showed people connecting to nearby e-rickshaws over Bluetooth and cutting power to the vehicles while they were moving. The incidents raised concerns about passenger safety and the security of connected battery systems used in low-cost electric vehicles.

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BAT-BMS came under the scanner after the videos circulated online. According to details available on the Google Play Store, the app was developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology as a legitimate companion application for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. It allows battery owners to monitor parameters such as voltage, current, temperature, charging cycles and battery health.

The application also includes controls that allow users to turn the battery's discharge function on or off. The problem, however, lies in how some battery management systems have been deployed. Many budget e-rickshaws and electric two-wheelers sold in India use Chinese battery management systems.