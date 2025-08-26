‘Resuming cricket ties under present circumstances may...’:  MP Gaurav Gogoi urges BCCI to cancel Ind vs Pak match

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, has asked the BCCI to stop the Indian cricket team from playing against Pakistan in view of the current situation between the two countries.

As reported by PTI, Gogoi said that with cross-border tensions continuing after the Pahalgam terror attack, it would not be right for India to play cricket with Pakistan. India is scheduled to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage match in Dubai on September 14.

In his letter to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, which was made public on Monday, Gogoi said that although cricket is a source of joy for many, matches with Pakistan should not take place when national interest is involved. He also stressed the need to honour the sacrifices of the armed forces.

The Assam Congress president said India had reached out to other countries to expose Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam attack. He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that “water and blood cannot flow together,” made after India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty in April.

“Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out the wrong message and undermines the sentiments of the people of India,” Gogoi said.

He pointed out that Pakistan had refused to play hockey matches in India, citing security reasons, and argued that restarting cricket ties now would weaken India’s position on national security.

"Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of national concerns regarding security and diplomacy," he maintained.

Gogoi urged the BCCI to take a clear stand and not play cricket with Pakistan until the situation becomes favourable. He had earlier, on August 14, written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting him to use his association with Saikia to push the BCCI to cancel the match.