Richard Haass slams Trump's language on India: 'Lack of trust has re-entered'

Former American diplomat Richard Haass has weighed in on the increasingly strained US-India relationship, highlighting President Donald Trump's rhetoric and tariffs as significant sources of tension.

In an interview with India Today, Haass expressed concern over Trump's approach, stressing the risks it poses to long-term bilateral ties. "Donald Trump is in certain ways upending the world order that existed. He is of the view, not one I share, that in many ways it (the current order) has not served American interests. He is questioning the value of certain relationships with friends and allies. So all of that affects our partners in Europe, in Asia, elsewhere in the world, including India," Haass said.

While the diplomat acknowledged that Trump’s position on foreign policy may stem from his belief that past international arrangements have not served American interests, he warned that such a stance has caused growing frustration among US allies, including India.

A significant point of contention remains India's economic policy, particularly its protectionist stance. "There’s long been some frustration over India’s economic policy - above all its protectionism," Haass noted, highlighting the challenges American firms face when trying to enter the Indian market. He also pointed to India's continued purchases of Russian oil, a development that has irked the US, given the geopolitical stakes surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s recent comments have exacerbated the issue. In an interview with CNBC Squawk Box, the US president announced plans to raise tariffs on India due to its Russian oil imports, calling India "the highest tariff nation."

Trump’s frustration was clear as he stated, "India has not been a good trading partner...they have the highest tariff of anybody." The president further criticized India for fueling Russia’s "war machine" by purchasing Russian energy.

Haass recognized the impact of Trump’s rhetoric on India, agreeing that it was "unfortunate" to link India’s trade policy with its purchases from Russia. He remarked, "I thought that language used by the American president was unfortunate and treating India and Russia in the same sentence is not fair to India."

According to Haass, this rhetoric has created an atmosphere of suspicion, leading to a mistrust on both sides. "This reminds me of the way things were several decades ago, before the United States and India built a more modern post-Cold War relationship. And what seems to be happening now over the last six months is some of the old mutual questioning or skepticism, a lack of confidence, a lack of trust has re-entered this relationship. "

Discussing the way forward, Haass urged India to address two primary concerns that continue to strain relations with the US: access for American firms and the import of Russian oil. Haass explained, "India needs to look hard at the two issues that give the United States... structural concern."

While he acknowledged India's economic constraints, he stressed that its reliance on Russian oil was "truly unfortunate," especially in light of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Haass remains hopeful about the future of the US-India relationship, suggesting that both countries should work through their issues. "I continue to believe a close, not just economic, but strategic relationship between the United States and India is in the interests of both countries," Haass concluded.

