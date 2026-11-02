‘Right to protest cannot become right to paralyse city’: CAIT asks for protest sites outside Delhi

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The association asked for a mechanism to ensure that people can demonstrate without obstructing the normal functioning of the city. It also called for a coordinated framework to manage demonstrations.

The traders said that repeated demonstrations have not only affected traders but also shopkeepers, street vendors and hawkers. Delhi attracts lakhs of traders and business visitors who have now been discouraged from visiting the national capital.

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The demonstrations have caused immense loss, especially as these protests are taking place during the lucrative festive period. “The losses suffered during this crucial period cannot always be recovered in the remaining business days,” it said.

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The association clarified that it is not seeking to curtail the democratic right to protest, but that it should respect the rights of others.

Delhi witnesses an average daily trade of around Rs 2,200 crore, but in the past month, normal business activities have been disrupted for nearly 14 days. The recent protests in areas such as Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Parliament Street against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have impacted businesses as well as traffic in key market areas including Connaught Place, Khan Market, Japath, and Sadar Bazaar.

