‘Right to protest cannot become right to paralyse city’: CAIT asks for protest sites outside Delhi

The right to protest cannot become a right to paralyse the city, said Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The traders association said that while the right to protest is an integral part of democracy, it cannot infringe upon the rights and livelihoods of other citizens.
CAIT, in its letter, sought protest sites at the outskirts of Delhi. It asked the LG to “identify and officially notify suitable locations, preferably on the outskirts of Delhi for holding protests, demonstrations, public meetings and political gatherings, keeping in view accessibility, public convenience and law-and-order requirements”. It asked the LG to ensure that market and commercial places remain free from avoidable disruptions.