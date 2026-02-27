Rinku Singh's father dies after liver cancer battle; cricketer to attend last rites in Aligarh

Cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died early Friday at a hospital in Greater Noida after a prolonged illness. Singh had been battling advanced-stage liver cancer and was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, the hospital's spokesperson, Dr. Sunil Kumar, said.

"His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rinku's former coach, Masood Amini, also confirmed the news. "Rinku's father has passed away. He was suffering from liver cancer. For the last three to four days, he was on ventilator support. This morning we received the news of his demise," Amini told the news agency in Aligarh.

Khanchand Singh's illness had drawn Rinku home midway through India's T20 World Cup campaign. The 28-year-old had travelled to Noida to be with his father before rejoining the squad ahead of the February 26 match against Zimbabwe. Although he did not feature in the playing XI, he was present with the team during the game.

The family said the last rites will be performed in Aligarh later in the day, with Rinku expected to attend the funeral.

A resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, Rinku has often spoken about his father's role in his journey.

Khanchand Singh worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh and supported his son's cricket ambitions despite financial constraints.

Despite his worsening health, Khanchand Singh had attended Rinku's engagement ceremony to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj at a Lucknow hotel in June 2025.