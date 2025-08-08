‘Risks years of careful work’: US Congressman says Trump’s tariff tantrums will impact India-US ties

US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose tariffs on India has raised concerns about the future of the US-India partnership. Representative Gregory Meeks, a Democrat and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that this move could undo years of work to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Meeks highlighted the deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people connections between the US and India. He urged that any concerns should be addressed respectfully. “Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values,” he said in a post on X.

Last week, Trump announced a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, effective from August 7. On Wednesday, he signed an executive order adding another 25 per cent levy on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total tariffs to 50 per cent. This additional duty will take effect after 21 days, on August 27.

Meanwhile, Indian-American entrepreneur and geopolitical expert Al Mason said that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a friendship that goes beyond formal diplomacy. “It is not just handshakes and photo ops — it is a convergence of mindsets. Both understand that leadership is not about avoiding conflict, but about navigating it with clarity and purpose…These bonds, forged over time, are not immune to friction — but they endure because they are built on mutual respect and a shared desire to serve their nations,” Mason said.

He emphasised that the US and India must consider each other’s political views seriously. Their strategic interests are closely linked, and their partnership is essential not just for bilateral relations but also for the global democratic landscape.