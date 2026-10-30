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RK Sinha, former BJP leader and SIS Group founder, passes away at 75

RK Sinha, former BJP leader and SIS Group founder, passes away at 75

Sinha founded SIS Group in Patna in 1974. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations across India and international markets, including Australia, providing security, facilities management and human resource services

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:00 PM IST
RK Sinha, former BJP leader and SIS Group founder, passes away at 75RK Sinha established himself as a prominent figure in both politics and business

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Ravindra Kishore Sinha, popularly known as RK Sinha, died at his residence in Noida on Friday, October 30. He was the founder and chairman of Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) Group, one of India's prominent private security services companies.

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Sinha's death has prompted condolences from political leaders, business associates and supporters. His mortal remains will be taken from Delhi to Patna, where people will be able to pay their last respects at Annapurna Bhawan in the Patliputra area. The schedule for the final rites is expected to be announced separately.

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over Sinha's demise, describing his contribution to journalism, social service and organisational work as memorable. He said Sinha's death was an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres. The Janata Dal (United) also expressed condolences, calling his passing a significant loss.

Who was RK Sinha?

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Born on September 22, 1951, RK Sinha established himself as a prominent figure in both politics and business. He was among the founding members of the BJP and had been associated with the party since its early years, having previously been linked to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He later served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the BJP. Alongside his political career, Sinha built a reputation as an entrepreneur, particularly in India's private security and manpower services industry.

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RK Sinha's business journey

Sinha founded SIS Group in Patna in 1974. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations across India and international markets, including Australia, providing security, facilities management and human resource services.

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SIS grew into a major player in the Asia-Pacific security services industry, creating employment opportunities and serving corporate clients across multiple sectors. The company's expansion established Sinha as a notable entrepreneur in India's private security industry.

His journey from launching a security services business in Patna to building an international enterprise became a defining part of his professional legacy.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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