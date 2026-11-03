Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus scam: PIB warns against fake WhatsApp messages claiming PM's cash benefit

The warning comes after the Cyber Crimes Unit Hyderabad flagged the message as a phishing scam. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau also cautioned people against believing claims that the Prime Minister is offering an Rs 8,000 cash benefit for Diwali.

How the fake Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus scam works

Fraudsters are circulating WhatsApp messages claiming that eligible citizens can receive Rs 8,000 as a Diwali cash benefit from the Prime Minister. The messages contain links that supposedly allow recipients to register for or claim the payment.

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However, clicking on these links can redirect users to fraudulent websites designed to collect sensitive personal and financial information. Such websites may seek banking credentials, card details and other confidential information that can subsequently be misused.

Cybercriminals may also use these links to trick users into sharing OTPs, disclosing UPI PINs, paying processing fees or downloading malicious applications. These tactics can expose victims to unauthorised transactions, identity theft and financial fraud.

The authorities have stressed that the message is fake and should not be forwarded or acted upon.

What should you do if you receive the fake bonus message?

Citizens have been advised not to click on links received through unverified WhatsApp messages, share OTPs or UPI PINs, or make payments to claim government benefits. People should verify announcements about welfare schemes and financial assistance through official government websites and authorised communication channels.

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Users should also avoid forwarding unverified messages, as doing so could expose more people to phishing attempts.

Where can you report suspicious government-related messages?

PIB has urged citizens to report misleading claims and suspicious content related to the Central Government through its Fact Check unit. People can contact the unit through the following channels:

Phone: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

Those who have lost money in a suspected cyber fraud should immediately inform their bank and contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930. They can also register a complaint through the government's cybercrime reporting portal, cybercrime.gov.in.

The warning highlights the need for citizens to verify claims about government schemes before sharing personal information or clicking on links promising financial benefits.