The Centre is set to tighten India’s anti-cheating framework, with proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 likely to introduce tougher penalties and faster legal action against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

The move comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of question paper leaks, underlining the need for stronger measures to deal with those involved in disrupting public examinations.

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According to sources, the amendments may be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval on Friday. The proposed changes are expected to strengthen provisions dealing with paper leaks and unfair practices in competitive and public examinations.

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Fast-track courts for paper leak cases

One of the key changes under consideration is the introduction of a provision to establish fast-track courts to handle cases related to question paper leaks.

The move follows PM Modi’s announcement on taking swift action against those involved in examination irregularities. Sources said the proposed amendments aim to ensure quicker investigation and prosecution in such cases.

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Harsher penalties proposed

The government is also considering stricter punishment provisions under the law, including higher imprisonment terms and fines.

At present, individuals involved in unfair practices under the Act face imprisonment ranging from three to five years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

The proposed amendments could increase penalties for those found involved in examination-related malpractices.

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Tougher action against service providers

The changes may also bring stricter consequences for service providers involved in conducting public examinations.

Sources said entities found indulging in malpractices could face penalties of up to ₹1 crore under the revised provisions.

The move comes amid growing concerns over paper leaks affecting major recruitment and entrance examinations, with the government looking to strengthen legal safeguards around the examination system.