₹1 lakh fine, 3 years in jail: About Rohith Vemula Bill that Karnataka govt may bring in monsoon session after Rahul Gandhi's nudge

The bill, named Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2025, is aimed at preventing discrimination against students in higher education institutions across the state.

Rohith Vemula was a Dalit scholar who died by suicide in 2016 due to alleged caste-based discrimination.