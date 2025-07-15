₹1 lakh fine, 3 years in jail: About Rohith Vemula Bill that Karnataka govt may bring in monsoon session after Rahul Gandhi's nudge

After Rahul Gandhi's nudge to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state government is likely to introduce a Bill named after Rohith Vemula. Vemula was a Dalit scholar who died by suicide in 2016 due to alleged caste-based discrimination. The bill, named Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2025, is aimed at preventing discrimination against students in higher education institutions across the state, The Indian Express reported.
Here's what you need to know about the Rohith Vemula Bill
- The bill aims to protect students belonging to the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (OBC) and minorities from acts of exclusion and injustice based on social, economic or religious backgrounds, including denying admission or demanding money from SC/ST students, and failing to provide promised facilties.
- Offences under the legislation will be non-bailable and cognisable. Every person who discriminates and everyone who aids/abets in any such incident are liable for punishment.
- The bill provides for setting up special courts to ensure speedy trials of offences and the appointment of at least 1 special public prosecutor for every special court and 1 in each Bench of the High Court.
- If passed and enacted, the first offence under the Bill will attract a year-long imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 and empower the courts to grant compensation payable by the accused to the victim which can extend to ₹1 lakh.
- In case of repeat offence, the accused will be penalised with a 3-year jail term coupled with a ₹1 lakh fine.
- If the institution violates the provision of being "open to all classes, castes, creed, gender or nation," it will attract a similar penalty.
- If the Bill is passed and enacted, the Karnataka government "shall not provide any financial aid or grant to such institution" violating the provisions of the Bill.
- In April, Gandhi wrote to Siddaramaiah to bring in a legislation named after the Dalit scholar to prevent caste-based prejudice in higher educational institutions.
- After this, Siddaramaiah said the state government was committed to ensuring the oppressed classes did not face any discrimination in the educational system.
- The proposed Bill is a part of the Congress party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections.