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₹1 lakh in cash on a silver plate: Gujarat trader’s Diwali bonus leaves employees in tears

₹1 lakh in cash on a silver plate: Gujarat trader’s Diwali bonus leaves employees in tears

The trader said he wanted every employee to have enough money to take care of their family's festive purchases and celebrate Diwali with a genuine smile.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 7:33 AM IST
₹1 lakh in cash on a silver plate: Gujarat trader’s Diwali bonus leaves employees in tears. The cash, placed neatly on a silver-toned plate, included ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 notes.

A Gujarat textile trader surprised his employees ahead of Diwali by giving each of them more than ₹1 lakh in cash as a festive bonus. The money was handed out in bundles of fresh currency notes, leaving several employees overwhelmed, with at least one woman breaking down in tears while receiving the bonus.

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Ramswaroop Munde, who runs a textile business in Surat, distributed the cash bonuses among 20 employees, choosing substantial cash rewards instead of the usual festive gifts or sweets.

A video of the distribution has gone viral on social media. The cash, placed neatly on a silver-toned plate, included ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 notes.

The sheer amount of cash on the tray left the employees stunned. Their surprise soon turned into happiness, with some employees becoming emotional as Munde began handing out the bonuses.

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His family members were also present during the distribution.Why the trader gave such a large bonus

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Speaking to  Aaj Tak over the phone, Munde said the gesture came from his own experience of growing up in poverty and understanding the financial difficulties families face, particularly during festivals.

He said his employees were not merely people working at his shop but an extension of his family.

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Having been in the textile business for several years, Munde said he understood how much his staff's hard work and dedication throughout the year contributed to the success of his business.

The trader said he wanted every employee to have enough money to take care of their family's festive purchases and celebrate Diwali with a genuine smile.

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He added that he decided to give each of them over ₹1 lakh in cash, without worrying about the expense or making a show of the gesture.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, with many people praising the businessman's generosity and the way he chose to reward his employees ahead of Diwali.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 8, 2026 7:33 AM IST
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