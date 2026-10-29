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₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream: 6-Year-old wins Toyota Fortuner in MP lucky draw

₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream: 6-Year-old wins Toyota Fortuner in MP lucky draw

A 6-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh won a Toyota Fortuner after his grandmother bought a ₹200 Garba coupon.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 2:39 PM IST
₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream: 6-Year-old wins Toyota Fortuner in MP lucky draw Madhya Pradesh boy, 6, wins car worth Rs 50 lakh, a year after family bought coupon

A six-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has become the owner of a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹50 lakh after his name was drawn as the first-prize winner in a lucky draw. The winning coupon cost just ₹200 and was bought nearly a year ago by his grandmother.

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Medansh Raikwar, a resident of Seelampura, won the first prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri, NDTV reported.

His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had purchased the ₹200 coupon while attending a Garba event at Abhapuri Dham almost a year earlier. She entered her grandson’s name on the coupon, reportedly without imagining that the small purchase would later bring home a luxury SUV.

The lucky draw was held at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri, where Medansh’s name was announced for the top prize. The SUV is valued at approximately ₹50 lakh, making it an extraordinary return on a ₹200 entry.

The announcement turned into a celebration for the Raikwar family. Neighbours and locals joined the festivities, and Medansh received a grand welcome with drums as news of the win spread through the area.

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The family also performed traditional rituals and offered prayers after the Fortuner arrived, treating the unexpected prize as an auspicious moment.

MUST READ: 'It felt like a dream': Security guard wins ₹15 crore in UAE lottery, says time to move on

Social Media Reactions

The unusual win quickly went viral on social media, with users expressing amazement that a ₹200 coupon could yield a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹50 lakh. Many congratulated Medansh and his family, while others called it a striking example of unexpected luck during the festival season.

One user wrote, “Imagine spending just ₹200 and winning a car worth ₹50 lakh,” while another commented, “The grandmother must be feeling so proud. What a memorable moment for the family.” Others described the outcome as “₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream” and said the family’s dream of owning a car had come true in the most unexpected way.

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Several posts also credited the grandmother’s gesture and the child’s fortune, with one user calling it “the real jackpot". The story continued to attract congratulations and reactions across platforms as videos and reports of the celebration circulated online.

Toyota Fortuner price in India

The Toyota Fortuner is a large, seven-seat SUV known for its imposing design, high ground clearance and strong road presence. Toyota describes the vehicle as having a “commanding presence” and highlights its established reputation in the premium SUV segment.

As of October 2026, the Fortuner's ex-showroom prices start at approximately ₹35.11 lakh and go up to ₹50.97 lakh for the range-topping GR-S variant, following a recent price revision. The final price depends on the variant, engine, transmission and drivetrain selected.

DON'T MISS: From Bahrain to Dubai, 4 Indians win 200g gold bars worth ₹25 lakh each in UAE draw

In Burhanpur, estimated on-road prices range from approximately ₹41.85 lakh to ₹61.50 lakh, according to auto reports. On-road prices include additional costs such as registration, road tax and insurance, so they are higher than ex-showroom prices.

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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