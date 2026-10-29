₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream: 6-Year-old wins Toyota Fortuner in MP lucky draw

His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had purchased the ₹200 coupon while attending a Garba event at Abhapuri Dham almost a year earlier. She entered her grandson’s name on the coupon, reportedly without imagining that the small purchase would later bring home a luxury SUV.

The lucky draw was held at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri, where Medansh’s name was announced for the top prize. The SUV is valued at approximately ₹50 lakh, making it an extraordinary return on a ₹200 entry.

The announcement turned into a celebration for the Raikwar family. Neighbours and locals joined the festivities, and Medansh received a grand welcome with drums as news of the win spread through the area.

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The family also performed traditional rituals and offered prayers after the Fortuner arrived, treating the unexpected prize as an auspicious moment.

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Social Media Reactions

The unusual win quickly went viral on social media, with users expressing amazement that a ₹200 coupon could yield a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹50 lakh. Many congratulated Medansh and his family, while others called it a striking example of unexpected luck during the festival season.

One user wrote, “Imagine spending just ₹200 and winning a car worth ₹50 lakh,” while another commented, “The grandmother must be feeling so proud. What a memorable moment for the family.” Others described the outcome as “₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream” and said the family’s dream of owning a car had come true in the most unexpected way.

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Several posts also credited the grandmother’s gesture and the child’s fortune, with one user calling it “the real jackpot". The story continued to attract congratulations and reactions across platforms as videos and reports of the celebration circulated online.

Toyota Fortuner price in India

The Toyota Fortuner is a large, seven-seat SUV known for its imposing design, high ground clearance and strong road presence. Toyota describes the vehicle as having a “commanding presence” and highlights its established reputation in the premium SUV segment.

As of October 2026, the Fortuner's ex-showroom prices start at approximately ₹35.11 lakh and go up to ₹50.97 lakh for the range-topping GR-S variant, following a recent price revision. The final price depends on the variant, engine, transmission and drivetrain selected.

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In Burhanpur, estimated on-road prices range from approximately ₹41.85 lakh to ₹61.50 lakh, according to auto reports. On-road prices include additional costs such as registration, road tax and insurance, so they are higher than ex-showroom prices.