'₹500 and ₹2,000 notes should be scrapped': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu makes fresh pitch to curb corruption

“I was the one who gave inputs for the digital currency report,” he said.

“I had urged the Prime Minister to consider this earlier and I am demanding it again now. I will keep raising this issue,” Naidu said.

“Currency denominations of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 should be scrapped. Only Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes should remain,” he said.

The Centre had, on November 8, 2016, withdrawn ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes from circulation as part of the demonetisation exercise. The move was announced as a measure to curb black money, counterfeit currency and corruption.

Naidu on technology and corruption

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said flaws in systems at different levels had allowed corruption to become a vicious circle. He said he had tried to introduce measures to address these problems and put a check on the cycle.

Advertisement

“Since systems everywhere have become flawed, leading to a vicious circle of corruption, I tried to put a check on that,” he said.

Naidu said technology, if implemented properly, could help address such problems and create better conditions for economic growth.

Don't Miss: From Modern interiors to lush green landscaping: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 1930s Delhi home gets ₹6.5 crore makeover

“If technology is implemented perfectly, wealth creation is not difficult and eradicating poverty is not difficult either,” he said.

Naidu calls for less money in elections

Naidu also called for a fundamental change in electoral politics, saying elections should be driven by public service rather than money power.

“We, the NDA, have initiated a new trend in politics. Politics should not be about money; it should be done with a spirit of service,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the NDA had initiated efforts to curb the distribution of cash during elections and claimed that the practice had been reduced to a large extent. According to Naidu, lower election expenditure could make elected representatives more accountable to the people.

He said candidates who spend large amounts of money to win elections can develop a tendency to recover that money after assuming office. Reducing election spending, he argued, would help change this mindset and encourage leaders to focus on public service.

Must Read: Can Nvidia survive without Jensen Huang? Bernstein flags major succession risk amid China spy controversy

“The spirit of service among leaders will increase. The thought of 'I spent money, so I must also collect it back this way' will go away,” he said.

Naidu also recalled making several attempts to address the issue over the past 24 years and said he would continue to push for changes in electoral practices and technology-driven systems.