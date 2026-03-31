Runway to riches: How Jewar Airport turned rural landowners, farmers into crorepatis

When the idea of building a greenfield airport in the rural belt of western Uttar Pradesh was first floated, many farmers in villages around Jewar were uncertain about the future. Today, as the Noida International Airport nears operational readiness, the project has transformed parts of the agrarian landscape — turning some landowners into overnight crorepatis and reshaping the local economy.

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Spread across thousands of hectares in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the airport project required large-scale land acquisition from villages such as Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur and Ranhera. For several farmers, the compensation and the surge in nearby land values have turned what was once modest farmland into one of the most valuable real estate assets in the region.

From farmland to crores in compensation

The state government began acquiring land for the airport project in phases starting around 2019. Thousands of families gave up farmland as part of the process. In the early stages alone, compensation running into thousands of crores was distributed among farmers whose land was acquired.

In many cases, the payouts were substantial enough to dramatically alter the financial status of local households. For instance, some farmers reportedly received compensation worth several crores depending on the size of their holdings. One farmer cited in reports received about ₹2.5 crore for around 10 bighas of land, illustrating the scale of payouts for landowners in the project area.

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To address demands from landowners in later phases, the Uttar Pradesh Government also increased the compensation rates by about ₹1,200 per square metre, raising payments further for those whose land was acquired later in the project timeline.

For many families accustomed to income from farming, such payouts effectively created an unexpected financial windfall.

Real estate boom multiplies the gains

The airport’s development triggered another major source of wealth: soaring land and property prices along the Yamuna Expressway corridor.

Real estate prices in the region have surged sharply since the project was announced. Plot prices around the airport zone have reportedly tripled to around ₹9,600 per square foot, while apartment prices rose from about ₹1,100 per square foot in 2020 to roughly ₹2,500 per square foot.

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This boom has meant that farmers who retained part of their land or purchased additional plots nearby saw the value of their assets rise dramatically. Some reinvested their compensation into new land parcels, while others placed money in fixed deposits or spent on education and housing.

In effect, the airport project did not just compensate farmers for their land — it created an ecosystem where land itself became a high-value commodity.

A shift in rural lifestyles

In villages around Jewar, the transformation is visible. Newly built houses, SUVs parked outside farm homes and increased consumer spending reflect the sudden influx of wealth into areas that were once primarily agrarian.

Local residents say the windfall has allowed families to:

build larger houses

fund children’s education in private schools

invest in businesses or new land parcels

create financial security through bank deposits

For older farmers who spent decades cultivating wheat, mustard and vegetables, the payouts effectively replaced years of uncertain agricultural income with a lump-sum capital pool.

The airport project itself has also reshaped the local labour market. As construction work slows down after the initial phases, many workers employed on the project face uncertainty about future jobs.

A rural economy transformed

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Despite these challenges, the broader economic impact of the airport is expected to be far-reaching. The Uttar Pradesh Government sees the project as a major engine for investment, industrial development and employment across western Uttar Pradesh.

Industrial parks, logistics hubs, real estate projects and improved connectivity are already emerging around the airport zone. For farmers who held onto land or reinvested wisely, this development boom has turned their once-ordinary farmland into a long-term financial asset.